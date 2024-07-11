CA Final Results 2024 today at icai.nic.in. Know steps to download; details here

Updated11 Jul 2024, 09:14 AM IST
CA Final Results 2024 is expected to be released today. (Representative Image)
CA Final Results 2024 is expected to be released today. (Representative Image)(HT_PRINT)

CA Final Results 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the results for both the final and intermediate exams on Thursday.

In a post on X, Indian CA. Past President Ameet Patel said, “Best of luck to all the CA students whose results are expected today.”

As per the official ICAI website, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in May 2024 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 11th July 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.”

Here are the steps to check your ICAI CA results:

Visit official website: Go to the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at icai.nic.in.

Select the exam result link: Look for the link that corresponds to the CA Inter or CA Final exam results for the May session.

Enter login credentials: Enter your login credentials, which typically include your roll number and PIN or registration number.

Submit: After entering your credentials, submit them to proceed.

View your result: Your CA exam result will be displayed on the screen.

Save and download: It's recommended to save or download the result page for future reference. This ensures you have a copy of your results readily available.

The exams this year were conducted in May, with the CA Inter group 1 exams held on May 3, 5, and 9, 2024, and group 2 exams on May 11, 15, and 17. Similarly, the CA Final group 1 exams took place on May 2, 4, and 8, and group 2 exams on May 10, 14, and 16.

Additionally, the International Taxation - Assessment Test was conducted on May 14 and 16 as part of the examination schedule.

First Published:11 Jul 2024, 09:14 AM IST
