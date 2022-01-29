CA May 2022 exams: ICAI issues notice for old course students. Details here

“Students may note that since the December, 2021 was the last exam of Intermediate (IPC) Course – Under Old Scheme and Final Course Examination – Under Old Scheme, therefore, old course students who wish to appear in May 2022 exams of Intermediate and Final are required to convert themselves from Earlier Scheme to Revised Scheme of Education and Training implemented w.e.f. 1st July, 2017 latest by 13th March," read the notice.