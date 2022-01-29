CA May 2022 exams: ICAI issues notice for old course students. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
For doing so, they will have to convert themselves from Earlier Scheme to the Revised Scheme of Education and Training implemented w.e.f. 1 July 2017 on or before 13 March.
“Students may note that since the December, 2021 was the last exam of Intermediate (IPC) Course – Under Old Scheme and Final Course Examination – Under Old Scheme, therefore, old course students who wish to appear in May 2022 exams of Intermediate and Final are required to convert themselves from Earlier Scheme to Revised Scheme of Education and Training implemented w.e.f. 1st July, 2017 latest by 13th March," read the notice.
“Further, the last date of conversion from Common Proficiency Test (CPT) to Foundation is also 13th March, 2022 for appearing in May 2022 Foundation Exams," it added.
For conversion from Earlier Scheme to Revised Scheme of Education and Training, the students may visit Self Service Portal at https://eservices.icai.org/
The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of ICAI on icai.org.
Meanwhile, ICAI has released the final date sheet for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final course exams. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm as per the papers.