Cabinet approves establishing central university in Ladakh

Cabinet approves establishing central university in Ladakh

Union minister Anurag Thakur said this will address regional imbalances in education as the newly carved union territory does not have top-class higher educational institutions
1 min read . 04:03 PM IST Prashant K. Nanda

  • Union minister Anurag Thakur said the first phase of the new central varsity will be ready in four years but indicated that varsity may commence operations before that timeline

New Delhi: The union cabinet Thursday approved a plan to establish a central university in Ladakh at a cost of 750 crore.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said this will address regional imbalances in education as the newly carved union territory does not have top-class higher educational institutions even though Jammu and Kashmir regions have their share of higher educational institutions.

After the division of J&K into two union territories, the university was a necessity and will cater to the need of the entire region, the minister said. The first phase of the new central varsity will be ready in four years, but he indicated that the varsity may commence operations before that timeline as is the case with several central universities in recent years.

The union government will amend the central universities act to accommodate the initiative.

However, the cabinet briefing did not mention whether the new university can actually function with its optimal capacity as an education hub for students even from outside the region, as Ladakh has its geographical limitation.

With two central varsities in Kashmir region and Jammu region already operational, a third one in Ladakh will have its limitations in attracting students, faculties, and may face hiccups in its general operations.

