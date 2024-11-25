‘One Nation One Subscription’: All about Centre’s scheme to ensure access to academic journals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Monday approved ‘One Nation One Subscription’, a new Central government Scheme for providing country-wide access to scholarly research articles and journal publication.

The Modi government has allocated ₹ 6,000 crore for the period of three years for the initiative which is in line with the goals of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).

The schemes aims to provide country-wide access to international high impact scholarly research articles and journal publications to students, faculty and researchers of all Higher Education Institutions managed by the central government and state governments and Research & Development Institutions of the central government.

A total of 30 major international journal publishers have been included in One Nation One Subscription.

The access to journals will be provided through a national subscription coordinated by the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET), an autonomous inter-university centre of the University Grants Commission (UGC) through an entirely digital process.

The aviability of quality scholarly journals will benefit 1.8 crore students, faculty, researchers and scientists of all disciplines.

— All of the nearly 13,000 e-journals published by these publishers will be accessible to more than 6,300 government Higher Education Institutions and central government R&D institutions

— The scheme will be administered through a simple, user friendly and fully digital process.

— A total of about ₹6,000 crore has been allocated for 3 calendar years, 2025, 2026 and 2027.

— The benefits of the scheme will be provided through a national subscription coordinated by a central agency, namely the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET), an autonomous inter-university centre of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

— The Department of Higher Education will have a unified portal “One Nation One Subscription” through which the institutions will be able to access the journals.