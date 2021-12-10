Amid Omicron fears, Calcutta University has decided to hold the examinations of the first, third and fifth semesters at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels in online mode in January and February.

“As a new variant of COVID-19 has emerged, the syndicate at a meeting decided to conduct the tests in digital mode at present," Sonali Chakrabarty Banerjee, Calcutta University Vice-Chancellor, said on Thursday.

Classes have already started at UG and PG levels, in over 150 affiliated colleges and on the university campus respectively on alternate dates, both in offline and online modes.

Exams of the third and fifth semesters at UG-level and third semester at PG-level will be held in January, the VC said adding, “The first-semester exam for both undergraduate and postgraduate levels will be held in February."

Like last year, the university will mail soft copies of the question papers to the affiliated colleges on the examination days besides uploading the questions on its website.

Students can type the answers on their smart devices and mail them to a designated address. They can also download the question papers, write the answers on papers, scan the answer sheets and mail them in the form of a PDF file.

Omicron COVID-19 variant was first detected in South Africa and has been declared as a Variant of Concern by World Health Organisation. So far, over a dozen of Omicron cases have been reported from India.

