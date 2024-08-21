The number of students entering Canada has hit so high in the recent past that the Canadian government has cut down on the number of study permits issued this year

If you are keen to go abroad for higher studies, then there are, undoubtedly, numerous options to choose from. International students from India can opt for either US, Australia, Canada, UK and even some European destinations such as France, Germany, Poland, Sweden, Poland and Austria, among others.

Among all these destinations, the most popular after America, of course, is Canada. Out of more than 8 lakh visas issued by Canada to international students in 2022, around 40 per cent hailed from India, reveals the immigration data.

As a matter of fact, Canada is sparsely inhabited with a population of only 4 crore despite being the second largest country by total area. Besides, the country faces harsh winters with certain provinces where the daily average temperature is near -15 degree Celsius.

So, why do a large number of Indian students go to Canada for their higher studies?

The number of students entering this North American country has touched so high that the local government has started to cap the number of study permits it issues each year.

In 2024, there will be 35 percent fewer student visas to be issued as compared to the previous year’s figure. There will be 364,000 new permits approved in 2024, which is 35 percent lower than the number of student visas issued last year (i.e., 5,60,000), data shared by Immigration Minister Marc Miller revealed.

This was part of the move to impose a two-year cap on new international student visas amid an escalating housing crisis.

Let us understand why Canada manages to garner so much interest among international students from India.

Key factors responsible for garnering record number of students from India: I. Affordable studies: Studying in a Canadian university is far more economical than studying in an American varsity. For instance, when a top US university such as Stanford University may cost you over ₹2 crore for an MBA; a top-notch Canadian varsity will make you loosen your purse strings by less than half, say, ₹80 lakh.

The Canadian dollar, in comparison to the US dollar, is also more economical when seen in terms of Indian currency. The Canadian dollar is equivalent to ₹61 whereas the US dollar is equivalent to ₹83.76, as on Aug 20, 2024.

II. Opportunity to settle down: One of the key incentives to study abroad is to be able to settle down there.

Those who study in Canada for one year are entitled to stay back for a year, and those who study for two years in higher education can stay back for up to three years.

The student visa often leads to a work visa following which candidates can apply for the Permanent Residency (PR) in Canada.

III. Proximity to the land of opportunities: One of the key geographical advantages of being in Canada is that it shares a border with America.

Canada and the US share a 5,525-mile border which stretches from Alaska to Maine. This also happens to be the longest international land boundary across the globe.

IV. Democratic system: Canada follows Parliamentary democracy just like in India. Unlike several countries such as UAE or Saudi Arabia, which may be prosperous but follow authoritarian regimes typically do not attract students from democratic countries such as India, at least not in the same proportion.

Besides, Canada has one of the highest per-capita immigration rates globally, steered primarily by economic policy and family reunification. A whopping 405,000 immigrants were admitted in 2021.

V. English-speaking nation: There are not many English-speaking countries which are reputed for their excellence in higher education. It is no surprise then that the US, UK, Australia and Canada draw a large number of international students from India.

Several countries, particularly from the European peninsula such as Germany, France and Switzerland are also known for their higher education institutions but their native language is not English. This is seen as one of the key reasons for not being the first choice for Indian students.

VI. Indian diaspora: One more reason that may have played a role in drawing a large number of Indian students is that there is a large Indian diaspora in Canada, particularly in Vancouver and Toronto.

There are a large number of Indians in Canada. In Greater Toronto, there are over 6 lakh Indians staying permanently, while Vancouver has over 3 lakh Indian citizens living permanently, reveals the data revealed by the Consulate General of India in Vancouver, British Columbia.

