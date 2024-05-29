Canada PR: Indian students facing deportation to go on dry hunger stir, say ‘govt has become deaf’— what do they want?
Due to changes in the provincial laws related to immigration in Prince Edward Island province, hundreds of Indian students are facing deportation from Canada.
Amid the ongoing protest by hundreds of Indian students against a change in the provincial laws related to immigration in Canada’s Prince Edward Island (PEI) province, some students have threatened to go on a dry hunger strike.