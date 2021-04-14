Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that Centre's decision to postpone/cancel board examinations this year in view of the rising novel coronavirus cases in the country.

In a tweet, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo said, "I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents."

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.

“The board exams for class 10 are cancelled. The result will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion developed by the board," a Ministry of Education (MoE) official said.

“Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks will be given an opportunity to sit for exams when the situation is conducive.

“The class 12 exams have been postponed and a review of the situation will be done after June 1. Students will be given at least a 15-day notice before the exams are conducted," the official added.

Delhi's deputy chief minster Manish Sisodia also added, " I appeal to the govt to promote Class 12 students on the basis of internal assessment."

"I am happy that Class 10 exams are being cancelled and dates are being rescheduled for class 12 exams. Like Class 10 students, I appeal to the govt to promote Class 12 students on the basis of internal assessment," he told news agency ANI.

The decision on the CNSE board examinations was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4.

