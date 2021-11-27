Common Admission Test (CAT), the entrance exam for admission into top B School's including the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), are scheduled for tomorrow, November 28.

Around 2.31 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year.

The exam will be conducted in 3 sessions: 8:30 - 10:30 am, 12:30 - 2:30 pm and 4:30 - 6:30.

Here are the things to know if you are appearing for the exam:

The admit card can be downloaded from the website. Print the Admit card on an A4-size Paper, preferably using a Laser Printer. Admit Card is valid only if the Candidate's photograph and signature images are legibly printed.

Candidates are requested to verify and carry their original ID proof and the printed CAT 2021 Admit Card.

The candidates are instructed to enter the exam centre 30 minutes before the scheduled exam.

The Candidate will be provided with one pen and one scribble pad. Please drop your Admit Card, pen and scribble pad (with all pages intact) in the boxes provided post completion of the Exam

Do not carry any prohibited items such as electronic gadgets etc. inside the Exam Lab.

Here is how the exam will be conducted:

The time allotted for each Section is 40 minutes (53 minutes and 20 seconds for PwD Candidates).

As soon as the Candidate starts answering a Section, the clock (displayed on the top right corner of the screen) would start ticking and would display the remaining time available to complete the current Section.

On completion of 40 minutes, the timer would reach zero, the current Section would be auto submitted, and the Candidate would be automatically moved to the next Section. The Candidate can then start answering the next Section.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.