Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has issued the admit card for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 on the official website iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2022 entrance exam will be conducted in online mode on 27 November in 150 cities across the country.

Candidates who had successfully filled out the CAT 2022 application form can download their admit cards from the official website by logging in with their user ID and password.

The admit card download link will be activated today at 5 pm and will stay active till the date of the exam. The admit cards would include candidates' personal information including name, and registration ID along with exam centres and slot details while also including important guidelines for the day of the exam.

The CAT 2022 examination will be conducted as a computer-based test on 27 November.

CAT exam timings:

1) 8:30 am to 10:30 am

2) 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm

3) 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Steps to download CAT 2022 admit cards:

1) Open the CAT 2022 official website at iimcat.ac.in

2) Click on the login option and enter the CAT 2022 user ID and password

3) Click on the CAT Admit card tab

4) View the download cards

5) Download the admit card and keep multiple copies for future refrence

According to the official notification, the CAT 2022 exam will have three sections i.e., Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability with 40 minutes being allocated for each section.