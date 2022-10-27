CAT 2022 admit cards released at iimcat.ac.in: Here's how to download1 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 06:00 PM IST
The CAT 2022 admit card were released at the official website iimcat.ac.in and the download link be active till the day of the exam
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has issued the admit card for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 on the official website iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2022 entrance exam will be conducted in online mode on 27 November in 150 cities across the country.