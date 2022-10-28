Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Education / News /  CAT 2022 exam admit card released; Here's how to download

1 min read . 08:24 AM ISTLivemint
CAT admit card 2022 released today

  • CAT 2022 admit card: This year, the CAT exam is scheduled for 27 November. The exam will be conducted in three shifts across 150 cities

The admit cards for CAT 2022 exam have been released. Candidates who have applied for the IIM entrance test can download the admit cards by visiting the official website of the IIM- iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT exam is an entrance test for admission to postgraduate and fellow programmes in management at Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and some other business schools.

This year, the CAT exam is scheduled for 27 November. The exam will be conducted in three shifts across 150 cities.

CAT 2022 exam: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for downloading the hall ticket

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Click on submit option and then download the admit card

CAT admit card 2022: Login details required to download admit card

To download the hall ticket, candidates have to use their user ID and password.

CAT exam 2022: Selection process

Candidates must note that just qualifying in CAT 2022 does not guarantee admission to IIMs. Each institution has its own criteria for selecting candidates, which include further rounds like the personal interview, group discussion, etc.

CAT 2022 helpline number

For information regarding CAT 2022 admit card and others, candidates can contact the helpline at 18002108720.

CAT exam 2022 date

The e xam will take place on 27 November in three shifts.

CAT exam: Courses offered by IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Ahmedabad offers these courses: PGP, PGP-FABM, ePGD-ABA (ePost Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics)

