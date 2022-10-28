CAT 2022 exam admit card released; Here's how to download

CAT 2022 exam admit card released; Here's how to download1 min read . 08:24 AM IST
- CAT 2022 admit card: This year, the CAT exam is scheduled for 27 November. The exam will be conducted in three shifts across 150 cities
The admit cards for CAT 2022 exam have been released. Candidates who have applied for the IIM entrance test can download the admit cards by visiting the official website of the IIM- iimcat.ac.in.
The CAT exam is an entrance test for admission to postgraduate and fellow programmes in management at Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and some other business schools.
This year, the CAT exam is scheduled for 27 November. The exam will be conducted in three shifts across 150 cities.
Step 1: Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link for downloading the hall ticket
Step 3: Enter your login details
Step 4: Click on submit option and then download the admit card
To download the hall ticket, candidates have to use their user ID and password.
Candidates must note that just qualifying in CAT 2022 does not guarantee admission to IIMs. Each institution has its own criteria for selecting candidates, which include further rounds like the personal interview, group discussion, etc.
For information regarding CAT 2022 admit card and others, candidates can contact the helpline at 18002108720.
The e xam will take place on 27 November in three shifts.
IIM Ahmedabad offers these courses: PGP, PGP-FABM, ePGD-ABA (ePost Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics)