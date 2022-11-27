CAT 2022 exam: MBA entrance exam today; Know timings, dress code, other details1 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2022, 07:39 AM IST
- CAT exam 2022: Candidates need to carry their admit cards and photo ID to the exam centre
The Common Admission Test (CAT) exam or the MBA exam is set to be held today 27 November (Sunday). The CAT 2022 exam will be held in three shifts today. The exam will begin at 8:30 am and will continue till 10:30 am. The second lot will begin at 12:30 pm and will continue till 2:30 pm, while the third slot will start at 4:30 pm and get over at 6:30 pm.