The Common Admission Test (CAT) exam or the MBA exam is set to be held today 27 November (Sunday). The CAT 2022 exam will be held in three shifts today. The exam will begin at 8:30 am and will continue till 10:30 am. The second lot will begin at 12:30 pm and will continue till 2:30 pm, while the third slot will start at 4:30 pm and get over at 6:30 pm.

The CAT exam is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes in the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and the participating non-IIM institutions.

The CAT exam question paper consists of three sections--Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning.

Candidates need to carry their admit cards and photo ID to the exam centre. Admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of IIM--iimcat.ac.in.

Along with admit cards, a detailed list of instructions for candidates has also been released.

Here are Do's and Don't and dress code for the CAT 2022 exam:

1. Admit card will be considered valid only if the candidate's photograph and signature images are legibly printed

2. IIM has introduced a google map link for the exam centre in the electric version of the admit card.

3. Candidates need to take the printout on A-4 size paper.

4. Deadline for entering the exam centre is 8:15 am for the morning, 12:15 pm for noon, and 4:15 for the evening session.

5. Candidates will be provided with one pen and one scribble pad. Drop your admit card, pen, and scribble pad (with all pages intact) in the boxes once the exam is over.

6. Candidates should avoid taking with then electronic gadgets to the exam centres, such as phones, calculators, cameras, etc.

7. Candidates should not wear jewellery or any other metal item to the venue. Besides, shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons are also prohibited.

8. Candidates should not carry any pages from the scribble pad outside the test lab after the test is over.