CAT 2022: Exam registrations to close today, Check direct link here

CAT 2022 exam will be conducted on November 27, 2022 in three sessions, hence the duration of the examination is 120 minutes. The admit cards will be released on October 27.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will close the registration for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 today, September 21, at 5 pm. Candidates who have still not registered for CAT 2022 exam can do the same on the official website of IIM CAT---iimcat.ac.in.
There will be three sessions: Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning; Section III: Quantitative Ability. Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.
CAT 2022 will be conducted in centres spread across around 150 test cities.
Step 5: Download the application form and get a hard copy for future reference.
The registration process began on August 3 this year. The fees for the same is ₹1150 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates while ₹2300 for all other categories of candidates.
After the closure of the registration window, candidates will be able to edit the photograph, Signature, test city preference in the application form (if required). A very short edit window will be made available to the registered applicants. This option will be valid only for those candidates who have paid the applicable registration fee and have registered successfully for CAT 2022 within the specified deadline.
The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January, 2023. The score is valid only till December 31, 2023 and will accordingly be accessible on the website.
