CAT 2023 exam will be conducted on November 26, 2023 in multiple test centres across 155 cities.

Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) admit cards will be released today that is November 7. Admit cards will be available for download from 5 pm onwards at the official website iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2023, according to the notice on the website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates need to use user ID and password as login credentials to download the document. Notice displayed on the website states, “The Admit Card for CAT 2023 examination will be made live on 07th Nov 2023. Please use your User id and Password to login and download the Admit card."

Earlier IIM Lucknow announced that CAT admit cards will be issued on October 25 but it was postponed to November 7.

Also read: Indian MBA institutions in Top 100 QS Global Rankings 2024, from IIM Bangalore to IIM Calcutta; Check full list here How to download IIM CAT 2023 admit card Click on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Click on IIM CAT 2023 admit card download link displayed on the home page Enter user ID, password and login. Admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check details on the admit card and download it. Take a printout and keep the hardcopy for the exam day. Also read: 'Defund spread of hate speech...': IIM Bangalore faculty writes open letter to corporate India IIM CAT 2023 exam will be conducted on November 26, 2023 in three sessions. The three sessions include morning, afternoon and evening session with timings being 8:30am to 9:30 am, 12:30 am to 2:30 am and 4:30 am to 6:30 am respectively. The exam will take place in test centres spread across 155 cities. It will be a computer based exam with 100 questions consisting of three sections with 40-minute time limit given to each section.

Candidates should refer to CAT admit cards for instructions, reporting time, exam timings and exam centre. Candidates were provided with the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Mumbai gets first IIM following Union Cabinet's amendment, NITIE gets rechristened CAT is a national-level examination for entry to postgraduate management courses offered by IIMs and other participating institutions. Candidates need to qualifying in further rounds such as group discussion and personal interview after qualifying in the CAT 2023 exam.

In order to take admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs, candidates must qualify CAT. CAT scores are also used by listed non-IIM member institutions while IIMs do not have any no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.

