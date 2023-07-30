The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has released an official notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 exams.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has released an official notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 exams.
Interested and eligible candidates can check IIM's official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in in order to submit their application for the CAT 2023 exams. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will be conducting CAT 2023 exams.
Interested and eligible candidates can check IIM's official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in in order to submit their application for the CAT 2023 exams. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will be conducting CAT 2023 exams.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
As per the IIM website, the registration for CAT 2023 starts from 2 August at 10 am while it ends on 13 September at 5 pm. CAT 2023 will be conducted on 26 November in three sessions while the admit card for the exams will be put out from 25 October.
As per the notification, CAT 2023 will be conducted in test centres spread across around 155 test cities and candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.
Eligibility Criteria for CAT 2023:
In order to apply for CAT 2023, candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50 percent marks or equivalent CGPA [45 percent in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories].
Registration fees for CAT 2023:
To register for the CAT 2023 exams, candidates need to pay a registration fees of ₹1200 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates while ₹2400 for all other categories of candidates.
Here's How to apply:
-Visit IIM's official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in
-Click on CAT 2023 Registration on the homepage.
-Register to generate unique User ID and Password.
-After this, Login using the generated User ID and Password to fill in the Application form
-Fill all the required information Application Form which is categorized into six sections: Personal Details, Academics, Work Experience, Programs, Test City, Payment.
-Make the payment and Submit Application form.
Test duration and pattern for CAT 2023 exams
As per the official release, the duration of CAT will be 120 minutes and will have the three sections: Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Section III: Quantitative Ability
CAT is a management aptitude test conducted by the IIMs primarily to evaluate and shortlist candidates for the post graduate programme. It is a computer-based exam and is conducted once a year.
Catch all the Education News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.