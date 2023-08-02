MBA aspirants looking to pursue the course from their dream institute, IIM, can register for the Common admission Test or CAT 2023 from Wednesday. Indian Institute of Management(IIM) Lucknow began the registration process from August 2.

Candidates can register themselves on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The last date to apply for the examination is September 13. Registered applicants can download their admit card from October 2. As per the schedule, exam will be conducted in three slots on November 26 in different centres located in 155 cities across the nation.

CAT 2023 Eligibility

To appear in CAT 2023, a candidate can hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA. Applicants of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Person with Disability have a 5% relaxation in their graduation percentage.

CAT 2023 Application fee

Registration fee is ₹1,200 for candidates of SC, ST, and PWD category. For other candidates, registration fee is ₹2,400. CAT results will likely to be declared in the second week of January, 2024. Scores of the examination will be valid till December 31, 2024.

After qualifying the CAT exam, candidates can apply separately to each insitution for admissions. It is worth noting, that even after qualifying the CAT exams, candidates have to undergo through screening process to participate in further screenining rounds of different insitutes for admission.