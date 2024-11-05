CAT 2024 admit card to be OUT today, November 5! Know how to download at iimcat.ac.in

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will release the admitc cards for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2024 on Tuesday, November 5, according to the notification. The CAT 2024 examination will be held on November 24, and the results will be declared in the second week of January.
Students who have applied for the admission test can download CAT 2024 admit card from the official website of the examination, iimct.ac.in
Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market UpdatesMoreLess