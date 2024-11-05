Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Education / News/  CAT 2024 admit card to be OUT today, November 5! Know how to download at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2024 admit card to be OUT today, November 5! Know how to download at iimcat.ac.in

Livemint

CAT 2024 admit card to be OUT today, November 5! Know how to download at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2024 admit card to be OUT today November 5

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will release the admitc cards for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2024 on Tuesday, November 5, according to the notification. The CAT 2024 examination will be held on November 24, and the results will be declared in the second week of January.

Students who have applied for the admission test can download CAT 2024 admit card from the official website of the examination, iimct.ac.in

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.