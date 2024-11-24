CAT 2024 exam today: Last-minute check! No clothes with pockets, footwear with thick soles -- Know the dress code

Scheduled for November 24, the CAT 2024 exam has three shifts. Candidates must comply with dress code rules, prohibiting thick-soled footwear, large buttons, pockets, and all forms of jewelry to ensure examination integrity.

Livemint
Published24 Nov 2024, 12:18 PM IST
Education - CAT online Exam crashed - All the CAT aspirants ( Students ) are waiting oustide the Lokmanya Tilak College of Engineering to give CAT exam at KoparKhairne Navi Mumbai - Photo by Bachchan Kumar 28.11.09 - NOV09 2K9
Education - CAT online Exam crashed - All the CAT aspirants ( Students ) are waiting oustide the Lokmanya Tilak College of Engineering to give CAT exam at KoparKhairne Navi Mumbai - Photo by Bachchan Kumar 28.11.09 - NOV09 2K9

CAT 2024 exam day: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 is set to take place on November 24. The first shift of the exam began at 8:30 am and concluded at 10:30 am. Whereas, the second and third shifts timings of the exam are: 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm.

For the MBA aspirants who will appear in the second and third shift of the CAT 2024 exam today, here is the last minute mandatory check of CAT 2024 exam guidelines related to admit card, dress code, and other necessary exam details.

Also Read | Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2025 date sheet OUT! Know how to download pdf

There has been fixed guidelines for male and female candidates who are willing to appear in CAT 2024 Exam to minimise the scope of cheating and the use of unfair means in the examination.

CAT exam 2024 today: Dress code

The dress code guidelines are mandatory for all th CAT applicants. The mandatory rules for dress are mentioned below.

Also Read | Young man gets rejected 5 minutes after interview he thought went well

-CAT aspirants are not allowed to wear shoes/footwear with thick soles. Hence they should prefer going to the exam centre in slippers or other footwear with thin soles.

-Garments with large buttons are also not allowed inside the examination hall.

-Clothes having pockets are not allowed.

-According to CAT dress code 2024, metal ornaments, or jewellery of gold (including earrings or studs) are strictly prohibited at the examination centre.

-Candidates must avoid wearing nose pins, necklaces, anklets, bangles, or other metallic ornaments.

CAT exam 2024 today: Do's and Don'ts

Candidates are required to follow the below mentioned guidelines before appearing in the examination.

-Carry your original ID proof, and printed CAT 2024 admit card.

-Take two recent photographs. One recent passport size photo is required to be attested on the CAT hall ticket 2024. The photo should be same as the one uploaded in the application.

-You will be asked to drop the admit card at the drop box provided after the end of the exam.

-The examination center will provide one pen and one note pad for rough work. These items will be asked to be deposited after exam.

-Use of the keyboard is not allowed, and only mouse can be used.

-Any type of electronic item, including mobile phones, gadgets, watches, calculators, etc, is not allowed.

 

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:24 Nov 2024, 12:18 PM IST
Business NewsEducationNewsCAT 2024 exam today: Last-minute check! No clothes with pockets, footwear with thick soles -- Know the dress code

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,655.00810.00
      Chennai
      79,661.00810.00
      Delhi
      79,813.00810.00
      Kolkata
      79,665.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Education

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.