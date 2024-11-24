Scheduled for November 24, the CAT 2024 exam has three shifts. Candidates must comply with dress code rules, prohibiting thick-soled footwear, large buttons, pockets, and all forms of jewelry to ensure examination integrity.

CAT 2024 exam day: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 is set to take place on November 24. The first shift of the exam began at 8:30 am and concluded at 10:30 am. Whereas, the second and third shifts timings of the exam are: 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the MBA aspirants who will appear in the second and third shift of the CAT 2024 exam today, here is the last minute mandatory check of CAT 2024 exam guidelines related to admit card, dress code, and other necessary exam details.

There has been fixed guidelines for male and female candidates who are willing to appear in CAT 2024 Exam to minimise the scope of cheating and the use of unfair means in the examination. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CAT exam 2024 today: Dress code The dress code guidelines are mandatory for all th CAT applicants. The mandatory rules for dress are mentioned below.

-CAT aspirants are not allowed to wear shoes/footwear with thick soles. Hence they should prefer going to the exam centre in slippers or other footwear with thin soles.

-Garments with large buttons are also not allowed inside the examination hall. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Clothes having pockets are not allowed.

-According to CAT dress code 2024, metal ornaments, or jewellery of gold (including earrings or studs) are strictly prohibited at the examination centre.

-Candidates must avoid wearing nose pins, necklaces, anklets, bangles, or other metallic ornaments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CAT exam 2024 today: Do's and Don'ts Candidates are required to follow the below mentioned guidelines before appearing in the examination.

-Carry your original ID proof, and printed CAT 2024 admit card.

-Take two recent photographs. One recent passport size photo is required to be attested on the CAT hall ticket 2024. The photo should be same as the one uploaded in the application. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-You will be asked to drop the admit card at the drop box provided after the end of the exam.

-The examination center will provide one pen and one note pad for rough work. These items will be asked to be deposited after exam.

-Use of the keyboard is not allowed, and only mouse can be used. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}