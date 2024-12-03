IIM Calcutta released the provisional answer key for CAT 2024 on Tuesday afternoon — with the objection window open till December 5. Candidates who took the test will now be able to download the key from the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

The institute has also opened the window for candidates to raise objections via the official website. This will be possible till 11:55 pm on December 5. According to an official notice the administration will check and verify the objections and then prepare its final results based on the same.

The final results are likely to be released by the second week of January 2025 on the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS.

How to check the answer key: Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

Click on IIM CAT 2024 answer key link given on the home page

Enter your CAT application ID and password before pressing the ‘submit’ button

Check the CAT answer key after it is displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and keep a hard copy for future reference

Candidates wishing to raise an objection will have to use the ‘Objection Management’ link provided on the CAT website. They will have to use their application login ID and password before filing their grievance.

The CAT exam was held in three sessions across India on November 24. Data shared on the iimcat.ac.in website indicates that around 2.93 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of the total 3.29 lakh registered eligible candidates.