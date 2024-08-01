CAT 2024: Registration starts today at iim.cat.ac.in. Students who wish to apply for CAT 2024 exam can register themselves for the examination from August 1 to September 13

CAT 2024 Registration begins today: Students who are aspiring to apply for MBA course in 2024, can apply online at iim.cat.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) will open the registration window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 live at 10 am on August 1, Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply According to the official notification of CAT 2024, the examination will be held in November 2024. The students can also check the exam schedule, eligibility and other details related to the CAT 2024 exam.

The CAT 2024 Examination will be held in test centres located in 170 cities across the country. While registering for the exam, MBA aspirants will get the option to select five cities for the allocation of exam centres as per their preferences. The list of test cities may also change based on the discretion of the CAT authorities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CAT 2024 Examination important dates Students who wish to appear in CAT 2024 Examination in November this year need to consider the following dates related to the examination.

Beginning of Registration: Registration for CAT 2024 will begin on August 1 at 10 am.

End of Registration: Registration will close at 5 pm on September 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CAT 2024 Admit card download: CAT 2024 applicants can download their admit card after Novembre 5, 2024.

CAT 2024 Examination day: The examination will be held on November 24.

CAT 2024 Examination eligibility -According to the CAT 2024 notification, the candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories). The degree must awarded by any University or educational institution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Candidates in their final year of graduation can also apply for the examination. Those who are awaiting results can also apply for the same.

-Candidates applying for CAT 2024 need to meet any of the one conditions mentioned below:

a) Completed Bachelor’s degree with the required percentage of marks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

b) Completed professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA (CMA)/Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India (FIAI)) with required percentage (as mentioned in official notification).