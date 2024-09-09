CAT 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, the nodal institute this year, will close the registration window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 for admission to 21 IIMs and other MBA colleges across the country by September 13 until 5 PM. According to the IIM Calcutta notification, eligible aspirants can fill out the online CAT application form 2024 via the official website of CAT 2024 at iimcat.ac.in.
Aspiring candidates must note that IIM Calcutta will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 on November 24, in three sessions. The duration of the test will be 120 minutes.
Candidates must declare and maintain a valid and unique email account and a mobile phone number throughout the selection process.
Applicants with a bachelor’s degree and a minimum of 50% of the marks or an equivalent CGPA (45% for applicants from SC, ST, or PWD categories) are eligible to apply for CAT 2024.
Applicants must note that mere fulfillment of the minimum eligibility criteria will not ensure consideration for shortlisting by IIMs.
Applicants, belonging to the general category, will have to pay ₹2,500 to complete the CAT form 2024, while the reserved category applicants and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) are required to pay a fee of ₹1,250 online.
As per the legal requirements, 15% of the seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, 7.5% for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, 27% for Other Backward Classes candidates belonging to the “Non-Creamy” layer (NC-OBC), up to 10% for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates and 5% for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD).
The CAT 2024 score is valid only till December 31, 2025
CAT 2024 will be conducted in around 170 cities. Candidates will be given the option to choose from five preferred cities. CAT Centre will try its best to ensure that a candidate gets one of the preferred options.
The duration of the CAT 2024 exam will be 120 minutes. The test will have the following three sections:
Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension
Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
Section III: Quantitative Ability
Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section. A mock exam to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website.
Every year, the CAT exam is held to enrol candidates in the postgraduate and doctorate programs offered by IIMs. For management courses provided by non-IIMs, CAT results are also needed.
