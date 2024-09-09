CAT 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, the nodal institute this year, will close the registration window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 for admission to 21 IIMs and other MBA colleges across the country by September 13 until 5 PM. According to the IIM Calcutta notification, eligible aspirants can fill out the online CAT application form 2024 via the official website of CAT 2024 at iimcat.ac.in.

Aspiring candidates must note that IIM Calcutta will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 on November 24, in three sessions. The duration of the test will be 120 minutes.

Candidates must declare and maintain a valid and unique email account and a mobile phone number throughout the selection process.

CAT 2024: Eligibility Criteria Applicants with a bachelor’s degree and a minimum of 50% of the marks or an equivalent CGPA (45% for applicants from SC, ST, or PWD categories) are eligible to apply for CAT 2024.

Applicants must note that mere fulfillment of the minimum eligibility criteria will not ensure consideration for shortlisting by IIMs.

CAT 2024: Application Fee Applicants, belonging to the general category, will have to pay ₹2,500 to complete the CAT form 2024, while the reserved category applicants and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) are required to pay a fee of ₹1,250 online.

CAT 2024:Reservation As per the legal requirements, 15% of the seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, 7.5% for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, 27% for Other Backward Classes candidates belonging to the “Non-Creamy” layer (NC-OBC), up to 10% for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates and 5% for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD).

CAT 2024: Step-by-step guide to register Go to CAT 2024 official website at iimcat.ac.in

Click on “new registration”

Enter your name, email address, nationality, date of birth and phone number

Enter the CAPTCHA code, use the obtained OTP to confirm your registration

Fill out your form, log in with the CAT ID that was sent to your registered email ID

Enter your academic and personal information

Add a scanned copy of your signature and a current passport-sized photo

Select your top test cities, courses, and IIMs

Make CAT application fee payment using net banking or a credit/debit card CAT 2024: Score valid period The CAT 2024 score is valid only till December 31, 2025

CAT 2024: Test Cities CAT 2024 will be conducted in around 170 cities. Candidates will be given the option to choose from five preferred cities. CAT Centre will try its best to ensure that a candidate gets one of the preferred options.

CAT 2024: Exam pattern The duration of the CAT 2024 exam will be 120 minutes. The test will have the following three sections:

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability

Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section. A mock exam to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website.