CAT 2024, an important exam for MBA aspirants, was conducted on November 24, 2024. Candidates are now waiting for the results, which have varied in previous years, typically ranging from 24 to 43 days after the exam date.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024, a key exam for aspiring MBA students, was successfully held on November 24, 2024. Candidates who took the exam are now eagerly awaiting the announcement of the results.

The gap between the exam date and the result date has varied in previous years. In 2023, the exam was on November 26, and results were declared 25 days later on December 21.

In 2022, the gap was 24 days, with the exam on November 27 and results on December 21.

In 2021, the results came 36 days after the exam, which took place on November 28, and in 2020, the gap was 34 days, with the exam held on November 29 and results on January 2.

In 2019 and 2018, the gap was 41 days, with the exams on November 24 and November 25, respectively, and results in early January. Similarly, in 2017, the gap was 43 days, with the exam on November 26 and results on January 8, 2018.