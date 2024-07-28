CAT 2024 schedule out, registration to start from August 1 at iimcat.ac.in. Eligibility, fee and other details

CAT 2024: The IIM-Calcutta has released the notification for online registration of the CAT 2024. Candidates seeking admission to various postgraduate, and doctorate programs can apply on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The registration process for CAT 2024 will begin on August 1 at 10 am

CAT 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Calcutta has released the notification for online registration of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024. According to the notification, candidates seeking admission to various postgraduate and Fellow/Doctorate programs of the prestigious IIMs can apply on the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. The registration process for CAT 2024 will begin on August 1 at 10 am. IIM-Calcutta will conclude the CAT 2024 registration window on September 13 at 3 pm.

Candidates must declare and maintain a valid and unique email account and a mobile phone number throughout the selection process.

The exam results will be announced in the second week of January 2025.

CAT 2024: Eligibility Criteria

According to the notification, candidates must hold a Bachelor's Degree with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories, the minimum requirement is 45%.

Candidates who are in the final year of their Bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification, as well as those who have completed their degree requirements and are awaiting results, are also eligible to apply for the CAT 2024. However, if selected, they must submit a certificate confirming that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the Bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification by the date of issue of the certificate.

CAT 2024: Registration fees

All candidates need to pay a registration fee of 2,500, except SC, ST, and PwD category candidates, who need to pay 1,250 as the application fee.

Candidates must note that they need to pay the registration fees only once, irrespective of the number of institutes they are applying for. Once paid, fees cannot be refunded under any circumstances.

CAT 2024: Admit Cards and Result

According to the notification, IIM Calcutta will tentatively release the admit cards between November 5 and 24. After the exam in November, the result for CAT 2024 is expected to be released in the second week of January 2025.

CAT 2024: Exam Pattern

CAT 2024 will be a computer-based test (CBT) held on November 24 in three sessions. It will be conducted in test centres spread across around 170 test cities.

CAT 2024: Exam Cities

Candidates will be given the option to select any five test cities in order of preference. The list of cities may be subject to changes based on the discretion of the CAT authorities.

Last year, the exam calendar was released on August 2 and the exam was conducted on November 26 for which a total of 3.28 lakh candidates registered out of which approximately 2.88 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

 

 

