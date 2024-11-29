CAT 2024: When will IIM release answer key on iimcat.ac.in? Know how to check and more details here

  • CAT 2024 saw an attendance of 2.93 lakh candidates out of 3.29 lakh registered, with 1.07 lakh females and 1.86 lakh males. 

Livemint
Updated29 Nov 2024, 12:58 PM IST
CAT 2024 saw an attendance of 2.93 lakh candidates out of 3.29 lakh registered
CAT 2024 saw an attendance of 2.93 lakh candidates out of 3.29 lakh registered

CAT 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta is soon expected to release the answer key for IIM Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 exams. Though the official announcement is not out, however, media reports stated that the answer key is expected to release today or tomorrow. Once the answer key is released, candidates can check it on the official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in.

 

Also Read | Karnataka VAO Provisional Result 2024: Paper 1, Paper 2 scores OUT

What's next after CAT 2024 answer key is OUT?

After the release of the answer key, candidates can then raised objections. To do so, they will be required to pay a processing fee.

Also Read | ICAI reschedules CA Foundation Exam for January 2025: Check new date here

How to check CAT 2024 answer key

Visit the official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in.

Login by entering your registration ID and password

click on Submit.

Click on the Download PDF to download the CAT answer key.

CAT 2024 exams

CAT 2024 exams were held on November 24 wherein the first shift of the exam began at 8:30 am and concluded at 10:30 am while the second and third shifts exam was conducted at 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm respectively. The exam was conducted at 389 test centres spread across 170 cities in India.

Also Read | ICSE, ISC board exam date sheet 2025 released at cisce.org: Check schedule

How many candidates appeared for CAT 2024?

As per the official notification, around 2.93 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 3.29 lakh eligible registered candidates which makes the overall attendance to 89 percent. Speaking of gender wise distribution, of the 2.93 lakh candidates, 1.07 lakh were female while 1.86 lakh were male and 5 were transgender candidates.

CBSE, ICSE, ISC board exam dates

The Class 10 or ICSE board examinations will commence from February 18 and conclude by March 27, 2025. Meanwhile, the Class 12 board examinations will start from February 13 and conclude on April 5. The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams will begin on February 15 and conclude on March 18. Class 12 will begin on February 15 and end on April 4.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 12:58 PM IST
Business NewsEducationNewsCAT 2024: When will IIM release answer key on iimcat.ac.in? Know how to check and more details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.10
    12:59 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    4.95 (4.02%)

    Adani Power share price

    561.80
    12:59 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    1.6 (0.29%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.10
    12:59 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    1.65 (1.15%)

    GAIL India share price

    197.50
    12:58 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    0.65 (0.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,044.05
    12:55 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    75.6 (7.81%)

    Praj Industries share price

    843.40
    12:55 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    47.5 (5.97%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    559.85
    12:55 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    8.4 (1.52%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,959.90
    12:55 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    63.45 (1.3%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    904.90
    12:55 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -82.05 (-8.31%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    348.50
    12:55 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -25.1 (-6.72%)

    Zomato share price

    274.55
    12:55 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -11.55 (-4.04%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    764.45
    12:55 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -32.1 (-4.03%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Pharma share price

    265.40
    12:55 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    19.8 (8.06%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,044.05
    12:55 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    75.6 (7.81%)

    Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan share price

    951.95
    12:55 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    57.8 (6.46%)

    Praj Industries share price

    843.40
    12:55 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    47.5 (5.97%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,355.00-180.00
      Chennai
      77,361.00-180.00
      Delhi
      77,513.00-180.00
      Kolkata
      77,365.00-180.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Education

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.