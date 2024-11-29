CAT 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta is soon expected to release the answer key for IIM Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 exams. Though the official announcement is not out, however, media reports stated that the answer key is expected to release today or tomorrow. Once the answer key is released, candidates can check it on the official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What's next after CAT 2024 answer key is OUT? After the release of the answer key, candidates can then raised objections. To do so, they will be required to pay a processing fee.

How to check CAT 2024 answer key Visit the official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in.

Login by entering your registration ID and password

click on Submit.

Click on the Download PDF to download the CAT answer key.

CAT 2024 exams CAT 2024 exams were held on November 24 wherein the first shift of the exam began at 8:30 am and concluded at 10:30 am while the second and third shifts exam was conducted at 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm respectively. The exam was conducted at 389 test centres spread across 170 cities in India.

How many candidates appeared for CAT 2024? As per the official notification, around 2.93 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 3.29 lakh eligible registered candidates which makes the overall attendance to 89 percent. Speaking of gender wise distribution, of the 2.93 lakh candidates, 1.07 lakh were female while 1.86 lakh were male and 5 were transgender candidates.