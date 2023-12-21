CAT Results 2023: IIM Lucknow expected to release scorecard soon on iimcat.ac.in. Check details here
CAT 2023 results are expected to be released this week. IIM Lucknow conducted the exams on 26 November, and candidates can check their results on the official website iimcat.ac.in
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is soon set to announce the Common Admission Test (CAT) result. Once the results are out, students will be able to check their CAT 2023 results on the official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in.
