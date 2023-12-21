The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is soon set to announce the Common Admission Test (CAT) result. Once the results are out, students will be able to check their CAT 2023 results on the official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CAT 2023 exams were held on 26 November in different centres located in 155 cities across the nation. Earlier, the tentative date for CAT 2023 results was the second week of January 2024. However, media reports state that the results will be out anytime soon this week.

Here's how to check CAT Results 2023 Visit the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Now, click on the IIM CAT Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your CAT 2023 results will appear on the screen

Check the result and download it for future use.

Earlier on 5 December, the provisional answer key was released and candidates were given time till 8 December to raise objections. Of the total 3.38 lakh registered candidates, around 2.88 lakh appeared for the exam, according to IIM Lucknow.

CAT is a national-level examination for entry to postgraduate management courses offered by IIMs and other participating institutions. After qualifying for the CAT exam, candidates can apply separately to each institution for admissions. It is worth noting, that even after qualifying for the CAT exams, candidates need to qualify in further rounds such as group discussions and personal interviews.

Last year, IIM Bangalore released the results of CAT 2022 on 21 December. Around 2.2 lakh candidates had appeared for the CAT 2022 exams of which 11 candidates had scored 100 percentiles. Of these, 2 students were each from Delhi, Maharashtra and Telangana and one each was from Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. As per the release by CAT, 22 students had scored 99.99 percentile of which 21 were males and 1 female.

