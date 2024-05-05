CBSE 10th, 12th Board Results 2024: CBSE releases access code for student DigiLocker accounts
Ahead of announcing the results of Class 10 and 12 board exam 2024, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a 6-digit activated Access Code for students' DigiLocker accounts so that they can easily access scorecard in their DigiLocker accounts
