CBSE 10th, 12th Board Results 2024: Board to announce results this week? Know date, time and other details here
CBSE is expected to announce Class 10 and 12 results before May 20, with 35 lakh students registered for exams.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will most likely announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results soon. Though the board had made an announcement that the class 10 and 12 results will be declared after 20 May, however, sources close to the board told Times Now that the results are likely to be out before May 20. Results for CBSE Classes 10 and 12 were released on May 12 last year.