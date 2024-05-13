Hello User
CBSE 10th, 12th Board Results 2024: Board to announce results this week? Know date, time and other details here

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Results 2024: Board to announce results this week? Know date, time and other details here

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • CBSE is expected to announce Class 10 and 12 results before May 20, with 35 lakh students registered for exams.

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Results 2024: CBSE to announce Class 10, 12 results soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will most likely announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results soon. Though the board had made an announcement that the class 10 and 12 results will be declared after 20 May, however, sources close to the board told Times Now that the results are likely to be out before May 20. Results for CBSE Classes 10 and 12 were released on May 12 last year.

As soon as CBSE releases the results, students can view the results on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in. Up to 35 lakh children registered for the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.

Earlier on May 11, CBSE had released the schedule for marks verification, re-valuation, and scanned copies of answer sheets for Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2024. As per the circular released by the CBSE, those students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for marks verification, re-valuation and scanned copies of answer sheets within a given schedule, and no request after the last date and in offline mode will be accepted by the Board as that would breach important examination safety protocol.

The Class 10 board exams commenced on February 15 and concluded on March 13, while Class 12 exams were conducted between February 15 and April 2. The exams were held in single shifts spanning two to three-hours depending on the subject. The exam time was between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm or 1:30 pm with respect to the length of the exam

