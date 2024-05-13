The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will most likely announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results soon. Though the board had made an announcement that the class 10 and 12 results will be declared after 20 May, however, sources close to the board told Times Now that the results are likely to be out before May 20. Results for CBSE Classes 10 and 12 were released on May 12 last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As soon as CBSE releases the results, students can view the results on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in. Up to 35 lakh children registered for the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.

Also Read: ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 OUT! Here's how to check CISCE scores Earlier on May 11, CBSE had released the schedule for marks verification, re-valuation, and scanned copies of answer sheets for Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2024. As per the circular released by the CBSE, those students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for marks verification, re-valuation and scanned copies of answer sheets within a given schedule, and no request after the last date and in offline mode will be accepted by the Board as that would breach important examination safety protocol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: UGC NET June 2024: NTA extends registration deadline to May 15. Here is how to register at ugcnet.nta.ac.in The Class 10 board exams commenced on February 15 and concluded on March 13, while Class 12 exams were conducted between February 15 and April 2. The exams were held in single shifts spanning two to three-hours depending on the subject. The exam time was between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm or 1:30 pm with respect to the length of the exam

