CBSE class 10th,12th Compartment exams in September. Check details here

The normal fee to be remitted per subject for class X/XII Compartmental examination is ₹300 for schools in India. it is ₹2,000 per subject for schools outside India. The schedule for online submission of fee is between August 13 to 5 pm on August 20. Candidates can pay a late fee of ₹2,000 in addition to the regular fee for late submissions up to 5 pm on August 22.