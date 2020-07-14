The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10th results 2020 will be declared on 15 July, Wednesday at 10 AM. Union HRD Minister tweeted to inform students about the Class 10 CBSE Board Examinations results.

"My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck," Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted.

My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.👍#StayCalm #StaySafe@cbseindia29 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020

CBSE had earlier informed that the board results will be declared by July 15. The class 12th result has been declared on July 13. Now, students are anxiously waiting for their class 10th results.

How to check CBSE Result 2020 through CBSE website:

1) Login to the official website– cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

2) Click on the link for result 2020.

2) Enter your roll number and date of birth.

3) Now, check your CBSE Board results for classes 10th.

4) The result will be displayed on the screen.

5) Download the result and take a print out of the same.

Results.gov.in

Students can access their results through results.gov.in website by login using their roll numbers.

