CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 likely to be OUT soon; Check direct link, scorecard details

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 soon on its official website — results.cbse.nic.in.

Although the exact date and time for the 10th compartment results have not been confirmed yet, given the release of the 12th compartment results, CBSE is likely to release the 10th compartment results as well on their website.

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: How to check — a step-by-step guide Students can check the CBSE Class 10 supplementary result through the following steps:

Visit the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in 2. Click on the link that says ‘CBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025’ and click on it

3. On the login page, enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID

4. Your CBSE Class 10 compartment result will appear on the screen

5. Candidates are advised to download the results and print a copy of the same for future reference.

Details to check on the scorecard Students must check that the following details are mentioned in the CBSE 10th scorecard 2025:

Name of Examination

Name of Student

Board name

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Respective class

Positional Grade

Total Marks

Final Result- Pass/ Not Pass

Subject Name

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Theory Marks

Practical Marks

Subject Code When can I get the original marksheets from CBSE? Once the 10th Compartment Results for 2025 are released by CBSE, students will be able to download their scorecards, which are only provisional. For collecting their original marksheets, candidates need to connect with their respective schools.