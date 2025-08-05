CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT; here's how to check, direct link

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam can now check their results at results.cbse.nic.in.

Updated5 Aug 2025, 06:06 PM IST
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 supplementary exam results for the 2025 session on its official website.

Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10th Compartment Exam can now check their results at results.cbse.nic.in.

In addition to the result, candidates will also be able to download provisional marksheets from the official website.

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: How to check — a step-by-step guide

Students can check the CBSE Class 10 supplementary result through the following steps:

  1. Visit the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in

2. Click on the link that says ‘CBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025’ and click on it

3. On the login page, enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID

4. Your CBSE Class 10 compartment result will appear on the screen

5. Candidates are advised to download the results and print a copy of the same for future reference.

Details to check on provisional scorecard

Students must check that the following details are mentioned in the CBSE 10th scorecard 2025:

  • Name of Examination
  • Name of Student
  • Board name
  • Roll Number
  • Date of Birth
  • Respective class
  • Positional Grade

  • Total Marks
  • Final Result- Pass/ Not Pass
  • Subject Name
  • Father’s Name
  • Mother’s Name
  • Theory Marks
  • Practical Marks
  • Subject Code

When can I get the original marksheets from CBSE?

Once the 10th Compartment Results for 2025 are released by CBSE, students will be able to download their scorecards, which are only provisional.

For collecting their original marksheets, candidates need to connect with their respective schools.

 

What if you do not clear CBSE 10th Compartment Exam 2025?

In case any student is unable to qualify the CBSE 10th result 2025 compartment exam, they will have to appear for the 10th board exam in the next academic year.

