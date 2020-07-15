The results of over 18 lakh students who registered to appear for the Class 10th board exams was declared today. Students can check their results at cbseresults.nic.in . Apart from the official website of CBSE, the results will also be available at DigiLocker and Umang app. As per the board, there is marginal increase in pass percentage since last year. 91.46% students have passed the Class 10th board exams. Like always, this time also girls have scored better than boys in class 10 exams, recorded 3.17% higher pass percentage.

"Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers! CBSE has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed here . We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student's health & quality education are our priority."HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted.

We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student's health & quality education are our priority. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 15, 2020

Passing percentage

To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 33% marks in every subject as well as overall. For recently announced CBSE class 12 result the pass percentage has gone up.

CBSE alternative assessment scheme

1) If a student appeared for more than three subjects before the examinations were cancelled, an average score will be calculated taking into account the three subjects in which the student scored highest.

2) For those students who appeared in lesser examinations, the average will be based on the two highest-scoring subjects and allotted to the remaining papers.

3 For those who appeared in less than three exams, results will be calculated based on the marks in the appeared subjects along with their performance in internal/ practical/ project assessment.

