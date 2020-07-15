CBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check results shortly at cbseresults.nic.in, through SMS2 min read . 11:13 AM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVE updates: The board will announce the results through an alternative assessment scheme
CBSE Class 10th Results will be declared on Wednesday in afternoon. The results, which were scheduled to be declared at 10 AM, were delayed due to unknown reasons. The board will announce the results through an alternative assessment scheme after it cancelled remaining exams in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement about Class 10th CBSE results was shared by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday, who took to Twitter to share the update and wish luck to the students. The board had on Monday announced the results for class 12.
CBSE 10th Result 2020: Latest Updates
1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in
2 Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 result 2020
3. Key in your credentials and login
6. The result will be displayed on the screen
Students can access their digital CBSE 10th result, mark sheet, passing and migration certificates, skill certificates through DigiLocker mobile app. Login credential for the same has already been sent to the registered mobile number of students.
Students can also get their result through SMS service. Type 'CBSE10 space roll number space admit card ID' and send it to 7738299899
The students can access their CBSE 10th result through the following websites cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in
The mobile application is available on both Android and iOS. Students can access their scores by clicking on the marksheet tab and then entering their roll number and date of birth.
The minimum marks required to clear a subject is 33. For subjects having practical and theory aspects, students have to pass in both.
Students and parents can also contact their respective schools to get their CBSE 10th result 2020. The schools will be able to access the entire CBSE results through the newly created IDs for individual institutions.
The board recorded 91.10 per cent in the previous year, with Trivandrum emerging as the best district, followed by Chennai and Ajmer. The passing percentage is expected to rise as there was an improvement in the class 12 results.
