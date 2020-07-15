The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 10 th results today. Trivandrum performed best amongst all regions with 99.28% pass percentage, while the pass percentage of Guwahati region was lowest at 79.12. On Monday, CBSE had announced the results for Class 12 Board Exams in which Trivandrum region had recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.67, while the lowest pass percentage was recorded at 74.57 in the Patna region.

Students can check their results on its official website at cbseresult.nic.in. A total of 91.46% of students have passed the examination. There is an increase of 0.36% percentage. A total of 41,804 students have scored more than 95% marks in CBSE 10th exam this year. Around 18 lakh students appeared in the CBSE class 10 examination this year. Students can also check their CBSE 10th results on various other platforms like Umang app, Digilocker, SMS and IVR.

Assessment Scheme

For the students of both classes X and XII, who have completed all their examinations, their results declared based on their performance in the examinations.

For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best three performing subjects have been awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

For students who have appeared in the examinations in only 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects have been awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

There are very few students of class-XII, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the examinations in only 1 or 2 subjects. Their results have been declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical/projects assessment. These students will also be allowed to appear in the optional examinations conducted by CBSE to improve their performance, if they desire to do so. Result of these students will also be declared along with other students.

