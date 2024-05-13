The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the CBSE 10th Result 2024 on Monday. Students who took the CBSE Class 10 board exams nationwide can view their scores or mark sheets on the CBSE official website, cbse.gov.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Official links are: cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

How to check results? Visit the official website of the other CBSE site. 2. Click the CBSE Board Result 2023 link or log into the account.

3. Enter the roll number or registration number and click on submit.

4. You can now check the Class 10 results

5. Check the result and download the page or take a screenshot.

They will need their roll number, school number, and admit card ID to check their results.

In a post on X, DigiLocker said, "📢Great News! Congratulations to all #CBSE Class X students. Your board results are now available on #DigiLocker Result page. Check your results now and celebrate your achievements. results.digilocker.gov.in."

Moreoever, regarding the Class 10 exams, CBSE stated that Science, Mathematics, and Social Science were chosen by 22,62,692 students each.

These exams took place over three days at 7612 examination centers, utilizing 94,279 rooms, with the assistance of 1,88,558 Assistant Superintendents.

