Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Education / News/  CBSE 10th Result 2024: CBSE announces Class X results at results.cbse.nic.in. Check details

CBSE 10th Result 2024: CBSE announces Class X results at results.cbse.nic.in. Check details

Livemint

  • CBSE 10th Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the CBSE 10th Result 2024. Check details here.

CBSE 10th Result 2024: CBSE Class X results OUT at results.cbse.nic.in. (PTI Photo) (Representative Image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the CBSE 10th Result 2024 on Monday. Students who took the CBSE Class 10 board exams nationwide can view their scores or mark sheets on the CBSE official website, cbse.gov.in.

Also Read: CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates

Official links are:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

How to check results?

  1. Visit the official website of the other CBSE site.

2. Click the CBSE Board Result 2023 link or log into the account.

3. Enter the roll number or registration number and click on submit.

4. You can now check the Class 10 results

5. Check the result and download the page or take a screenshot.

They will need their roll number, school number, and admit card ID to check their results.

In a post on X, DigiLocker said, “📢Great News! Congratulations to all #CBSE Class X students. Your board results are now available on #DigiLocker Result page. Check your results now and celebrate your achievements. results.digilocker.gov.in."

Moreoever, regarding the Class 10 exams, CBSE stated that Science, Mathematics, and Social Science were chosen by 22,62,692 students each.

These exams took place over three days at 7612 examination centers, utilizing 94,279 rooms, with the assistance of 1,88,558 Assistant Superintendents.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.