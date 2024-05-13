CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Additionally, the results can be accessed through other digital platforms such as the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in and the UMANG app, providing convenient alternatives for students to obtain their scores.
CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates
This academic year, the CBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 15 to March 13, spanning over 26 countries globally. In comparison to previous years, the results for the 2022 exams were delayed until July 22, as the board adopted a two-term examination model due to the pandemic, with the first term held in November-December and the second in May-June.
In contrast, the timeline for this year's exam results marks a return to a more traditional schedule, closely following last year's pattern where the results were announced on May 12 for exams conducted from February 14 to March 21.
Catch all LIVE Updates on CBSE Class 10 results here
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: CBSE Class X results OUT on UMANG app
CBSE class 10 results out on Umang app.
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: How to check CBSE Class 10 results 2024
Visit the official website of other site of CBSE.
Click on CBSE Board Result 2023 link or login to the account.
Enter the roll number or registration number and click on submit.
You can now check the Class 10 results
Check the result and download the page or take a screenshot.
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Where to Check CBSE Results
When the results are announced, students can check the results on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. In addition to this, the results can also be checked on DigiLocker and UMANG apps using roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: A look at last year's pass percentage
Last year, in 2023, CBSE Class 10 results were announced on 12 May and the pass percentage for Class 10 was 93.12 percent, which was down from by 1.28 per cent points since 2022.
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Will CBSE Class 10 exam results be OUT today?
Last year, CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were declared on May 12. If the same trend is followed, the class 10 results is also likley to be out today
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Marks out on cbseresults.nic.in, 87.98% pass, Trivandrum top region
24068 students have scored 95 per cent or more marks in the Class 12 final exam, which is 1.48 per cent of the total students passed.
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: CBSE Announces Class 12 Results with 87.98% Pass Rate
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 results, revealing an overall pass percentage of 87.98%. This year's results show a slight improvement, with a 0.65 percentage point increase in the pass rate compared to the previous year.
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Websites to check Class 10 result
- cbse.gov.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.digilocker.gov.in
- umang.gov.in
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Last years' performance
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reported a Class 10 pass percentage of 93.12% for last year. Here is a summary of the overall pass percentages for Class 10 over the last five years:
2019: 91.10%
2020: 91.46%
2021: 99.04%
2022: 94.40%
2023: 93.12%
