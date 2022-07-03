CBSE 10th result on July 4? Here's how you can check scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class 10 board exam 2022 results on Monday, July 4. Candidates are advised to check the CBSE class 10 board exam results on CBSE's official website cbseresults.nic.in or results.gov.in. Students can also check their scores on Pariksha Sangam (parikshasangam.cbse.gov)--which will act as a one-stop destination for all exam-related activities, which will include term 2 results and more.

