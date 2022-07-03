Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  CBSE 10th result on July 4? Here's how you can check scores

CBSE 10th result on July 4? Here's how you can check scores

Check CBSE class 10 board exam results on CBSE's official website cbseresults.nic.in
2 min read . 12:38 PM ISTLivemint

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class 10 board exam 2022 results on Monday, July 4. Candidates are advised to check the CBSE class 10 board exam results on CBSE's official website cbseresults.nic.in or results.gov.in. Students can also check their scores on Pariksha Sangam (parikshasangam.cbse.gov)--which will act as a one-stop destination for all exam-related activities, which will include term 2 results and more.

CBSE Class 10th result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link: CBSE 10th result 2022

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Click on submit, and the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

CBSE Class 10th result: How to check via Digi locker

Step 1: Go to the official website: digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your login details such as your Aadhaar number, and other details

Step 3: Click on the folder for Central Board of Secondary Education

Step 4: Your provisional mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Students can check their results via SMS

  • Type the message: cbse10 <space> roll number
  • Send the text to 7738299899
  • The result can be seen through a registered mobile number.

This CBSE Class 10 Term 2 exams were held from April 26, 2022 to May 24, 2022. The CBSE Board had declared the Class 10 Term 1 result in March. The CBSE Board had sent the term 1 class 10th mark sheet of the students to the respective schools. Only the results of the CBSE Class 10 term 1 exam theory papers were sent to the schools.

The CBSE Board conducted the class 10th and 12th examination in two terms i.e. term 1 and term 2. The first term of Class 10 board exams began on November 30 till December 11.

The result of Class 10 will also be declared only after the Term-2 exam wherein the candidates will be placed in the essential repeat or compartment or pass category.