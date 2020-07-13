NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced results of the class 12 board exams on Monday. Like previous years, girls outperformed boys.

The central government-controlled Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) scored far better than others, including private schools. But soon after the results were announced, the CBSE results website developed technical glitches creating inconvenience for students. Here are six key things about the crucial school exam results:

Technical Glitch: The website reported technical glitches, putting students looking to access their results from home, at inconvenience. "As informed by NIC there is a technical issue in accessing cbse results. The same is likely to resume in two hours (by evening)," the CBSE said.

It added that results have been sent to all schools which can be obtained by students from their respective schools. “The results are also being pushed through Digilocker," it said.

Region-wise Performance: Of the 16 regions of CBSE schools, Trivandrum region, with a pass percentage of 97.67%, was placed at the top followed by Bengaluru region where the pass percentage was 97.05%, and Chennai region with 96.17% pass percentage. Delhi, which has two school regions for CBSE reported pass percentage of over 94% each. Among other regions, Patna was placed at the bottom of the performance table with a pass percentage of 74.57%.

School Performance: In the institution-wise comparative performance, JNVs had a pass percentage of 98.7%, followed by central schools at 98.62%. Both come under autonomous institutional framework but report to the union HRD ministry. Besides, the Central Tibetan School had a pass percentage of 98.23% and government schools reported 94.94% pass percentage. Foreign schools who are under the CBSE board registered a pass percentage of 94.26%.

Independent (private) schools reported the lowest pass percentage at 88.22%.

Top Scorers: CBSE said some 157,934 candidates scored above 90% in their exams and 38,686 scored above 95%. About 87,651 will sit for compartment exams to ge their school leaving certificates.

Performance by Gender: While 92.15% of girls passed the class 12 board exams, 86.19% boys graduates this year. Among transgender students, the pass percentage was 66.67%. When compared with 2019, transgender students pass percentage dropped by nearly 17%.

Overall Performance: About 1.20 million students registered for class 12 exams at 13,109 schools, of which 1.19 million appeared for the exams. In total, CBSE schools recorded a pass percentage of 88.78% compared with 83.40% reported in 2019.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated