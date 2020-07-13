CBSE 12th class results: From technical glitch to best schools

Region-wise Performance: Of the 16 regions of CBSE schools, Trivandrum region, with a pass percentage of 97.67%, was placed at the top followed by Bengaluru region where the pass percentage was 97.05%, and Chennai region with 96.17% pass percentage. Delhi, which has two school regions for CBSE reported pass percentage of over 94% each. Among other regions, Patna was placed at the bottom of the performance table with a pass percentage of 74.57%.