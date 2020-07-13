The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results for Class 12 examinations 2020, but minutes after the announcement the official websites assigned to put out the results were down due to the heavy traffic. All the websites assigned for the mandate were inaccessible until this story was published. Social media users were not at all amused due to the sudden failure of the CBSE servers.

How to check CBSE Result 2020 through CBSE website:

1) Login to the official website– cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

2) Enter your roll number and date of birth.

3) Now, check your CBSE Board results for class 12th.

People took to Twitter to vent their anger. A few examples

Close to an hour into results being declared @cbseindia29 website crashes! — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) July 13, 2020

CBSE has said that Class 12 results of 400 students could not be computed as per decided assessment scheme. It will be announced later by CBSE.





Seriously @cbseindia29 @DrRPNishank

To find result of CBSE class XII

You need to enter

Roll no

School number

Center number

Admit card no

Security Code (Captcha )

And CBSE website is down from the morning.

What kind of facility is this ?

No App

No proper website 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/i36R2bUido — Third Eye (@TheJeonsa) July 13, 2020

Some Twitter users had humorous take on the incident.

CBSE has a result section on their website ....but it's not working

Le me -

#cbseresults2020 pic.twitter.com/wXAaZl6SMD — simran lessly (@Simranlessly) July 13, 2020

