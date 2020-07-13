CBSE 12th Class Results: Students complain of website crash1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2020, 02:27 PM IST
CBSE 12th Class Results: All the websites assigned for the mandate were inaccessible until this story was published
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results for Class 12 examinations 2020, but minutes after the announcement the official websites assigned to put out the results were down due to the heavy traffic. All the websites assigned for the mandate were inaccessible until this story was published. Social media users were not at all amused due to the sudden failure of the CBSE servers.
How to check CBSE Result 2020 through CBSE website:
1) Login to the official website– cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
2) Enter your roll number and date of birth.
3) Now, check your CBSE Board results for class 12th.
People took to Twitter to vent their anger. A few examples
CBSE has said that Class 12 results of 400 students could not be computed as per decided assessment scheme. It will be announced later by CBSE.
Some Twitter users had humorous take on the incident.
