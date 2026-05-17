CBSE addresses Class 12 result OSM controversy, cuts revaluation, answer sheet verification charges

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced several facilities on Sunday to address the queries and doubts of students following the controversy over the Class 12 results and the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system used for evaluation this year.

“The Class 12 results recently declared by the CBSE were marked using an On-Screen Marking (OSM) system this time. Following this, certain concerns have been raised—specifically, students feel that the overall pass percentage has declined. Indeed, the pass percentage has dropped by 3 per cent compared to the previous year, falling from 88 per cent to 85 per cent,” Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, said.

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OSM was first introduced in 2014 While acknowledging the issues raised by some students, Kumar pointed out that OSM system has been used by the CBSE in the past as well.

“I would like to emphasise that On-Screen Marking is neither a novel concept nor is this the first time it has been implemented. The CBSE first initiated the OSM system in 2014; however, at that time, due to technical infrastructure limitations, it was deemed unfeasible to continue the process immediately. We have successfully reintroduced it this year," he said.

CBSE announces support helpline Earlier, the CBSE had announced several measures, including a tele-counselling support helpline for important information regarding exams/results/evaluation, and to reduce stress.

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CBSE, in a post on X, stated that the students and parents can connect through the provided official platforms for "guidance, clarification and assistance."

"In order to facilitate students and resolve their queries and doubts, CBSE is extending following facilities Tele-counselling support is available at 1800-11-8004 to support students, parents and schools for important information and regarding exams/results/evaluation and reduce stress. You may also write to: resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in (Please don't send emails on resultcbse2026@gmail.com as this email has been unauthorisedly accessed) Students and parents may connect with CBSE through these official platforms for guidance, clarification and assistance. The Board remains committed to listening to students with sensitivity and helping them through the post-result process," CBSE wrote in a post on X.

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Review facility for students According to the CBSE, if any student feels dissatisfied with the result, clear and transparent avenues are available, including verification of marks, access to evaluated answer books, and re-evaluation.

CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said that a request window will be opened for students to review their answer scripts, identify errors, and raise concerns, which will be addressed by the panel.

He further said the facility will allow students to obtain copies of their evaluated answer scripts. The window for applying for copies will open on the 19th and remain open until the 22nd.

Revaluation and verification charges reduced CBSE has also reduced the revaluation and answer sheet verification charges to help ease students' anxiety.

"The CBSE has decided this time that if students wish to view their answer sheets, they can do so by paying a fee of ₹100 instead of ₹700. If they want verification or validation of the answer sheet, that too will cost ₹100 instead of ₹500. If they want any particular answer rechecked, the fee will be ₹25 per question," Kumar said.

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"We have decided that if during re-evaluation, a student's marks increase, then the amount paid for re-evaluation will be refunded to the student," he said.

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