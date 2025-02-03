CBSE has released admit cards for Class 10 and 12 final exams on the Pariksha Sangam Portal. Schools can download them from cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams on the Pariksha Sangam Portal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Schools can visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, log in to the portal, and download the admit cards for their students.

Steps to download: Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbse.gov.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the homepage, locate and click on the link to the Pariksha Sangam Portal.

Once redirected, click on the ‘Continue’ button to proceed to the next page.

On the next page, select the option labeled ‘Schools (Ganga)’ to access the school-specific section. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navigate to the ‘Pre-Exam Activities’ tab, where you’ll find various exam-related resources.

Under this tab, click on the link titled ‘Admit Card, Centre Material for Main Exam 2025’ to open the admit card download section.

Enter the required login credentials (such as school code and password) and click to download the admit cards for your students. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 final exams are scheduled to begin on February 15. The Class 10 exams will end on March 18, while the Class 12 exams will conclude on April 4. Both exams will be held in a single shift, starting at 10:30 am. Around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools across India and abroad are expected to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.

This year, CBSE will be conducting Class 10, 12 board exams of about 44 lakh students in 204 subjects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in January, the CBSE has issued show-cause notices to 29 schools in Delhi and five other states for alleged violations related to enrollment irregularities and failure to meet academic and infrastructural standards.

The showcase notices were severed after surprise inspections in schools across multiple locations on December 18 and 19, 2024.