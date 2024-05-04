CBSE allows Class 10 basic Math students to opt for standard Mathematics in Class 11
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification regarding the students who studied Basic Mathematics in Class 10 in Academic Year 2023-24, but wish to study Standard Mathematics in Class 11 in Academic Year 2024-25.
