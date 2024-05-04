The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification regarding the students who studied Basic Mathematics in Class 10 in Academic Year 2023-24, but wish to study Standard Mathematics in Class 11 in Academic Year 2024-25.

Allowing the Basic Mathematics student to study Standard Mathematics in Class 11, the official notification of the CBSE read, "In the past, CBSE has given an exemption to offer Standard Mathematics (041) in class XI/XII to the students who offered Mathematics (Basic) in class X because of Covid pandemic."

For the session 2024-2025, as many changes are proposed because of NEP; hence, after detailed deliberations, the Board has decided to continue further for the academic session 2024-25 only."

As per a previous rule, students who opted for Basic Mathematics in Class 10 were not allowed to take the Mathematics subjects in Class 11. These students had the option to study Applied Mathematics and not Standard Mathematics.

The CBSE further said that schools need to make sure that candidates have the aptitude and ability to pursue mathematics.

The official notification by the CBSE reads, "Students who offered Mathematics Basic (241) are also allowed to offer Mathematics Standard (041) in class 11. Before permitting Mathematics Standard (041) in class 11 to such students, the head of the institution/school should satisfy that the students are having the aptitude and ability to pursue Mathematics Standard (041) in class 11."

The notification asked the students of Class 10 of Academic Year 2024-25 to carefully opt for subjects, as the board will not allow students to make any more changes once they select the subjects in LOC.

“However, it has also been decided for the students of Class X of 2024-2025 sessions that once, subjects were filled in by them in LOC, no change in the offered/filled in subject(s) will be allowed and the policy dated 10th January, 2019 will be strictly followed," the notification read.

It is important to note that in 2019, the CBSE introduced the concept of two levels of Mathematics for Classes 11,12. Standard Mathematics was introduced for students who wanted to opt for Mathematics (041) in Class 12 and the Basic Mathematics (241) was for those who were not keen to pursue Mathematics at higher levels. Students who were offered Basic Mathematics in class 10 are allowed to take only Applied Mathematics in class 11.

