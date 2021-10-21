The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the date sheet for term 1 board exams of classes 10 and 12 for minor subjects.

As per a new order, class 10 will write their exams for minor subjects from 17 November to 7 December. Further, exams for class 12 will be conducted from 16 November to 30 December.

The board had on Monday announced that the first term board exams for class 10 will begin from 30 November, while the exams for class 12 is scheduled from 1 December.

It had earlier said that the exams will be objective-type of 90-minute durations each. They will start from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am, keeping in view the winter season.

The board had in July announced a special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 board exams 2022 that included bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus.

The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10.

The exams for the minor subjects will be conducted by schools, though the question paper will be provided by the board.

Once the term 1 exam concludes, the results in the form of the marks sheet will be declared.

However, no student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22. The final results for CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 will be announced after the first and the second-term examinations.

Change of exam centres

The board on Wednesday allowed students of classes 10, 12 to change their examination centres for the upcoming Term 1 examination.

CBSE in a statement, informed, "Class X and XII students who are not in the city of their schools and are residing somewhere else, at an appropriate time CBSE will inform them to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of examination centre. Schools will follow the instructions given by CBSE."

CBSE has further instructed the students to remain in touch with the official website for further notifications.

With inputs from agencies.

